Montana State women storm past Idaho, improve to 4-0 in Big Sky Conference

BOZEMAN — After having to survive an overtime thriller against Eastern Washington on Thursday, the Montana State women had little trouble securing a win over Idaho on Saturday.

Taylee Chirrick delivered a game-high 23 points as the Bobcats quickly built a double-digit lead over the Vandals en route to a 99-66 victory to preserve MSU's perfect conference record while handing Idaho its first league loss.

Montana State (11-4, 4-0 Big Sky) led 29-17 after one quarter and pushed their lead to 53-35 by halftime.

Brianne Bailey added 18 points for the Bobcats, Teagan Erickson scored 16 and Addison Harris had 12. MSU shot 52.2% from the field to Idaho's 33.9%. Idaho also had 25 turnovers to the Bobcats' 15.

The Vandals (11-5, 2-1 Big Sky) were paced by 15 points from Ana Pinheiro and 10 from Debora dos Santos.

Montana State now gets set to host rival Montana next Saturday while Idaho will host Idaho State on Thursday.