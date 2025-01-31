Montana State women stifle Sacramento State for 12th consecutive win

SACRAMENTO — Montana State's defense propelled the Bobcats to another win Thursday, as they forced 28 turnovers in a 67-45 Big Sky Conference women's basketball win over Sacramento State at The Nest.

Montana State, which has now won 12 consecutive games and is 9-0 in Big Sky play, started slow, taking just a 7-5 lead into the second quarter. The Bobcats grew the lead to double digits — 26-15 — by halftime as Esmeralda Morales scored five points in the final minute of the half.

Montana State then seized complete control in the third quarter, forcing seven turnovers and outscoring the Hornets 22-8 in the period. Katelynn Martin had 10 points in the third quarter, and the Bobcats took a 48-31 lead to the fourth.

Morales scored a game-high 17 points and dished out five assists for the Bobcats, while Martin scored 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a 4-for-8 mark from 3-point range. Marah Dykstra chipped in 13 points.

The Bobcats totaled 15 steals, with eight different players registering at least one. Taylee Chirrick led the way with four swipes, and Morales, Dykstra, Ella Johnson and Natalie Picton each had two.

Sac State didn't have a single player score in double figures, as Madison Butcher had a team-high nine points.

Morales, who transferred to Montana State from Portland State in the offseason, will face her old team on Saturday. The league-leading Bobcats (19-2 overall, 9-0 Big Sky) and Vikings play at 3 p.m. Mountain time inside Viking Pavilion.

Sac State (10-11, 3-5), meanwhile, hosts Montana on Saturday. The Hornets and Lady Griz are scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. Mountain.