Montana State women squander big lead but hold on for 2-point win at Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Montana State led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter Saturday but had to hold on to claim a 71-69 victory at Eastern Washington in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.

The Bobcats, who slipped out of first place in the league standings with a loss at Idaho on Thursday, preserved Saturday's victory in the final seconds. After EWU took a 69-68 lead on a three-point play by freshman Elyn Bowers, MSU's Jamison Philip hit three free throws in the final 1:10 to give the Bobcats the winning margin.

Eastern Washington had two key turnovers within the final 48 seconds. Montana State's Ella Johnson blocked a Bowers shot on the Eagles' final possession.

Taylee Chirrick had 18 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Bobcats. Philip added 13 points and Issy Bunyan chipped in 10.

Ella Gallatin led EWU with 18 points. Jaecy Eggers had 16 points and seven rebounds while Bowers scored 15 points. Grossman, a Billings West High School alum, finished with nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Eagles.

Montana State (17-6, 10-2 Big Sky) now gets ready for a matchup with rival Montana next Saturday at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.

