Montana State women slip out of first place with overtime loss at Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — A three-point play by Ana Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva with 1:02 remaining broke a tie score and Idaho knocked off Montana State 73-70 in overtime Thursday night to claim sole possession of first place in the Big Sky Conference.

The Bobcats led 66-61 with 2:15 left in OT after a basket by Addison Harris, but Idaho closed the game on a 12-4 run to claim the victory. Idaho is now 18-5 overall and 9-1 in the Big Sky, leapfrogging MSU for first place. The Bobcats are now 16-6 overall and 9-2 in the league.

Kyra Gardner had 18 points to lead the Vandals, while da Silva and Debora Dos Santos each had 14. Dos Santos finished with a double double, pulling down 17 rebounds.

Harris and Taylee Chirrick each scored 15 points to pace Montana State, but the Bobcats shot just 30.5% from the floor and made only 8 of 35 3-point attempts in the loss.

The Bobcats travel to face Eastern Washington on Saturday.