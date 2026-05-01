Montana State women sign Miles Community College transfer Ebele Mbagwu

BOZEMAN — Montana State women's basketball coach Tricia Binford on Friday announced the signing of junior-college transfer Ebele Mbagwu to the 2026-27 roster.

Mbagwu joins the Bobcats after spending a season at Miles Community College under former MSU women’s basketball standout Sam (Fluss) Kortum. Kortum was a member of the 1993 Big Sky Conference championship team that was later inducted into the MSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

“Ebele is an incredible human being, who we initially recruited out of high school,” Binford said. “It was great for her to have the opportunity to develop under Sam Kortum at MCC last year. She is selfless, energetic and lights up a room.”

In 32 contests with the Pioneers, the freshman played 1,023 minutes while making 31 starts. Mbagwu averaged 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on her way to 425 points on the season. She led the team as the only player to reach triple digits with 121 steals and 112 assists.

“She is a fast, athletic, disruptive and dynamic guard. She defends 94 feet, rebounds, gets to the foul line and creates opportunities for teammates. This young lady will be a great addition, as she represents everything it means to be a champion Bobcat and teammate.”

She earned Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Week honors after scoring 28 points with 12 rebounds, nine steals and six assists in a standout game as the Pioneers defeated Dawson Community College. Mbagwu was a first-team all-conference selection after helping MCC to a 15-17 record and a 6-6 conference finish in 2026. An outstanding student as well, she was named to the President’s Honor List for the fall 2025 semester after maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The Bakersfield, Calif., native was a standout athlete at Stockdale High School playing under head coach Richard Garofalo, where she was named to the SWYL First Team All-League in 2022. Mbagwu helped Stockdale to a 2019 tournament win at Corcoran High School, where she was named the tournament MVP and was a Varsity All-Area first team selection in 2021. She also played for the Cal Storm AAU club team, led by George Quintero.