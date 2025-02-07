Montana State women run past NAU, build two-game cushion atop Big Sky standings

BOZEMAN — Esmeralda Morales hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points Thursday night as Montana State beat Northern Arizona 73-66 in Big Sky women's basketball at Worthington Arena.

Freshman Taylee Chirrick came off the bench to add 15 points and grab a team-best 10 rebounds for MSU.

The win was the Bobcats' 14th in a row, and improved their record to 21-2 overall and 11-0 in the Big Sky. MSU, which completed a season sweep of NAU, also now has a two-game cushion for first place in the league standings over the Lumberjacks (18-6, 9-2 Big Sky).

Montana State trailed 22-14 after the first quarter but outscored NAU 46-26 between the second and third periods. Morales had eight of MSU's 19 points in the second quarter as the Cats took a 33-32 lead into intermission. The Bobcats led 60-48 after the third quarter.

Marah Dykstra added 11 points while Katelyn Martin chipped in 10, including seven points in the third as MSU erupted for 27 points.

Taylor Feldman led NAU, which is coached by Havre native Loree Payne, with 17 points. Stars Leia Beattie (a former Bobcat) and Sophie Glancey were limited to a combined 16 points on 4-of-23 shooting.

At halftime, Montana State honored its football team by unveiling the banner to commemorate its 2024 Big Sky Conference championship.

Montana State returns to the court on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff against Northern Colorado. The Bobcats are now four wins shy of matching the program record for consecutive victories in a season; MSU won 18 straight during the 2020-21 campaign.

