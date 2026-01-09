Montana State women rally past Eastern Washington in OT, stay perfect in Big Sky

BOZEMAN — It took some late-game heroics, but Montana State found a way to prevail against Eastern Washington.

Taylee Chirrick delivered a game-tying 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and then Jamison Philip scored a coast-to-coast layup with less than two seconds remaining in the extra period as the Bobcats rallied past the Eagles 72-70 to remain unbeaten in Big Sky Conference play.

Montana State (10-4, 3-0 Big Sky) built a quick 4-0 lead before Eastern Washington took a 7-4 lead with less than seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Eagles (7-9, 0-3) held the lead from there until Chirrick's tying triple in the final minute of regulation.

Chirrick led the game with 24 points and Addison Harris added 23 for the Bobcats. Philip finished with 14 points.

The Eagles saw two players notch double-doubles. Billings West product Kaitlyn Grossman had 10 points and 12 rebounds while Jaecy Eggers scored 13 points and grabbed 17 boards. Ella Gallatin had 18 points for Eastern Washington, Caitie Gingras had 14 and Elyn Bowers had 13.

The Bobcats now host Idaho on Saturday while the Eagles travel to Montana.

