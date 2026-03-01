Montana State women outlast Sacramento State for 6th straight victory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Addison Harris scored 22 points Saturday and Montana State beat Sacramento State 61-54 in Big Sky Conference women's basketball. It was Sac State's final regular-season home game as a member of the league.

The Bobcats led by 13 points early in the fourth quarter but the Hornets twice whittled the lead to two, including with 2:52 remaining after a pair of Benthe Versteeg free throws to make the score 54-52.

MSU, though, got a 3-pointer from Jamison Philip to go back ahead by five with 2:35 left, and that was the final field goal by either team. The Cats were able to finish the game from the free throw line despite their recent struggles at the stripe.

Taylee Chirrick had 14 points and eight rebounds to help Montana State's cause, while Philip also added 10 points. The Bobcats shot 42.3% from the floor but had trouble at the foul line for the second straight game, this time making just 11 of 22 attempts.

Rubi Gray scored 19 points to pace Sacramento State, which is leaving the Big Sky Conference to join the Big West beginning this summer. Versteeg scored nine points and Keanna Salave'a, formerly of the University of Providence in Great Falls, added eight points and seven rebounds.

The Bobcats are now 22-6 overall and 15-2 in the Big Sky Conference as they try to keep pace one-game back of league-leading Idaho. MSU will close the regular season at home on Monday against Northern Arizona at 7 p.m.

The Big Sky Conference postseason tournament begins next Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

