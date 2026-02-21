Montana State women grind out win over Idaho State, improve to 12-0 at home

BOZEMAN — Two of the top defensive teams in Big Sky Conference women's basketball met Saturday at Worthington Arena, and Montana State ground out a 67-61 win over Idaho State.

Both teams shot just 31% from the floor, but 23 Idaho State turnovers led to 21 Montana State points, proving to be the difference in the game. Taylee Chirrick and Jamison Philip each had four steals for the Bobcats, and Ella Johnson had three steals and four blocks.

Johnson did it on the offensive end, too. After the Bengals had taken a 58-57 lead with four minutes to play, Johnson made a 3-pointer to put the Bobcats back in front. MSU wouldn't trail the rest of the way, and Johnson added three key free throws down the stretch.

Philip converted three free throws over the final few minutes, as well, while MSU held ISU without a field goal for the final four minutes of the game.

Philip had a game-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting and a 5-of-6 effort from the free throw line. Chirrick had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Johnson finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Issy Bunyan and Addison Harrison scored nine and seven points, respectively, for MSU but shot a combined 3 of 16 for the game.

Idaho State (18-9 overall, 11-5 Big Sky) put three players in double figures: Halle Wright with 14 points and Kacey Spink and Piper Carlson with 11 apiece. Spink and Carlson both added 10 rebounds to finish with double-doubles.

Laurel product Alyse Aby scored eight points for Idaho State.

With the win, Montana State improved to 20-6 overall and 13-2 in Big Sky play. The Bobcats have four consecutive games and are 12-0 at home this season. They remain one game back of league-leading Idaho in the conference standings with three games left in the regular season.

Montana State next travels to Portland State on Thursday, Feb. 26.