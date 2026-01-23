Montana State women go cold at Idaho State, lose 1st Big Sky game

POCATELLO, Idaho — Montana State couldn't get its offense going Thursday in a 79-60 Big Sky Conference women's basketball loss to Idaho State. It's the Bobcats' first setback in conference play this season.

Montana State started the game hot, building a 17-14 first-quarter lead thanks in part to 3-pointers from Addison Harrison, Issy Bunyan and Jamison Philip. But Idaho State closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 20-17 advantage and never looked back.

The Bengals led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter and took a 39-30 lead into intermission. They blew the game open in the third quarter.

With Idaho State leading 41-33 with 8:50 to play in the third quarter, Bengals guard Alyse Aby, a graduate of Laurel High School, sank a 3-pointer that kick-started a 14-3 run over the next six-plus minutes. ISU ballooned the lead to 20 points at 59-39 with 26 seconds left in the frame.

Montana State wouldn't get closer than 14 the rest of the way, as the Bobcats fell to 13-5 overall and 6-1 in Big Sky play. ISU improved to 12-6 and is now 5-2 in the Big Sky.

The Cats struggled from the floor, making just 20 of 62 shots (32.3%) and 9 of 35 3-pointers (25.7%). They also committed 21 turnovers.

Harris was the brightest spot for MSU, finishing with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including a 4-for-5 effort from 3-point range. Philip added 14 points, and Bunyan contributed 11.

Kacey Spink led Idaho State with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Spink made 7 of 8 field goals and was 3 for 4 from 3-point range, as the Bengals were 30-of-52 shooting (57.7%) as a team. They turned the ball over 27 times but allowed MSU only 12 points off those giveaways.

Aspen Caldwell added 15 points for ISU, and Aby, who has started 17 of 18 games this season, scored nine.

Montana State will try to get back in the win column at 2 p.m. Saturday versus Weber State in Ogden, Utah, while Idaho State, which has now won two consecutive games, will host Montana at the same time.