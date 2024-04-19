Montana State women further bolster backcourt with New Mexico transfer Hannah Robbins

BOZEMAN — Two days after guard Esmeralda Morales announced she was transferring from Portland State to Montana State, the Bobcats added another transfer to further bolster their backcourt.

Hannah Robbins, a 6-foot sophomore guard from the University of New Mexico, will join the MSU roster beginning in the 2024-25 season. The Bobcats announced the addition on Thursday.

Robbins redshirted her freshman season at New Mexico despite being named Mountain West Conference preseason freshman of the year in 2022-23. She appeared in two games with the Lobos this past season before departing the program.

She is the second former New Mexico player to join the Bobcats, following Billings Skyview alum Brooke Berry, who came to MSU during the 2022-23 campaign.

Robbins graduated from PHH Prep in Phoenix and was the 28.5 Prep League Player of the Year and a First Team All-28.5 League selection. As a junior, she averaged 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks, en route to earning all-conference and all-city Tempe first-team honors.

“Hannah is a long, attack-minded scorer and is great in transition,” MSU coach Binford stated in a press release. “Her skill set allows her to play multiple positions. Hannah can really fill the stat line with her ability to set up teammates, take advantage of mismatches, and dominate the boards. She is fierce competitor that is disruptive on the defensive end of the court.”

Robbins played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Phoenix Desert Vista where she produced 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals, and 2.1 assists per game. She played club ball with Arizona Elite and Arizona Select.

“We’re excited to have Esmeralda and Hannah in the program,” Binford said. “They are a great fit with our culture both on and off the court.”