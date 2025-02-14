Montana State women force 28 turnovers on way to 16th consecutive victory

OGDEN, Utah — Montana State again leaned on its defense on the way to a 63-45 victory over Weber State at the Dee Events Center on Thursday in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.

The Bobcats, one of the top teams in Division I in terms of takeaways, forced 28 turnovers with 20 steals to win their 16th consecutive game and improve their overall record to 23-2 and to 13-0 in the Big Sky.

Dylan Philip and four steals while Esmeralda Morales and Taylee Chirrick each had three, which offset a 35.5% shooting performance by the team. Marah Dykstra led MSU's offensive production with 14 points. Katelynn Martin and Natalie Picton each added nine.

The Bobcats made only 5 of 29 3-point attempts; Dykstra made 2 of 6 from deep. MSU pulled away by outscoring the Wildcats 24-8 in the third quarter.

Weber State did not put any players in double-figure scoring, but was led by Taylor Smith's nine points.

The first-place Bobcats, now two wins shy of matching the program record for consecutive wins, return to the court on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest at Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho. MSU won 18 straight during the 2020-21 season.

