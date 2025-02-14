Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Montana State women force 28 turnovers on way to 16th consecutive victory

Montana State Bobcats logo
MTN Sports
Montana State Bobcats logo
Posted

OGDEN, Utah — Montana State again leaned on its defense on the way to a 63-45 victory over Weber State at the Dee Events Center on Thursday in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.

The Bobcats, one of the top teams in Division I in terms of takeaways, forced 28 turnovers with 20 steals to win their 16th consecutive game and improve their overall record to 23-2 and to 13-0 in the Big Sky.

Dylan Philip and four steals while Esmeralda Morales and Taylee Chirrick each had three, which offset a 35.5% shooting performance by the team. Marah Dykstra led MSU's offensive production with 14 points. Katelynn Martin and Natalie Picton each added nine.

The Bobcats made only 5 of 29 3-point attempts; Dykstra made 2 of 6 from deep. MSU pulled away by outscoring the Wildcats 24-8 in the third quarter.

Weber State did not put any players in double-figure scoring, but was led by Taylor Smith's nine points.

The first-place Bobcats, now two wins shy of matching the program record for consecutive wins, return to the court on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest at Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho. MSU won 18 straight during the 2020-21 season.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state