VERMILLION, S.D. — Montana State finished its historic season with a 65-56 loss Sunday in the Great 8 round of the WNIT on the road against South Dakota.

Defense defined the first quarter for both teams, with a score of 8-8 after one.

Watch the highlights:

Montana State women finish season in WNIT Great 8 loss to South Dakota

Then, the Coyotes outscored the Bobcats 20-10 in the second quarter, taking a 10 point lead at the half.

Addison Harris scored 11 points in the third quarter, as the Bobcats pulled within three going into the fourth.

Taylee Chirrick finished with a team-high 23 points including four 3-pointers.

The Bobcats' defense held South Dakota's leading scorer, Angelina Robles, to only four points in the game.

Robles had scored 21 and 20 points in the Coyotes' previous WNIT wins.

Hear from Bobcat fans that made the trip:

Montana State women fans travel to SD to support

Despite the loss, Bobcat head coach Tricia Binford had many positives takeaways from this game and the season.

"The point production, the team production, when you're traveling you don't have that community behind you and we still give that great effort and got it to one possession," Binford said. "This team's got it in them and they're going to continue to get better with another year under their belt."

Montana State finished 27-8 on the season and graduates no seniors.

This young core can take that extra experience in this WNIT run to build momentum in the fall, so the future is bright for the Bobcats.

