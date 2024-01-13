Montana State women fall at Northern Colorado, drop both ends of Big Sky road trip

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana State couldn't hold on to a fourth-quarter lead Saturday and lost 58-53 to Northern Colorado at Bank of Colorado Arena.

Madison Hall's 3-point shot with 3:22 remaining gave the Bobcats a 53-51 advantage but UNC closed the game on a 7-0 scoring run over the final 1:44 to edge MSU, which lost for the second time on its two-game Big Sky road trip. The Cats are now 8-9 overall and 2-2 in league play.

Tatum West's layup with 1:02 to go put Northern Colorado in front 55-53. A Seneca Hackley free throw made it a three-point game with 23 seconds remaining, then Hackley made two foul shots with 11 seconds left to ice it.

UNC outscored Montana State 18-6 in the second quarter to take a 33-23 lead at halftime. The Bears hit 11 total 3-pointers to just four for MSU.

The Bobcats were led by Katelynn Limardo, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Hall added 12 points for MSU. UNC's Delaynie Bryne had a big game with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Montana State returns home Saturday to host Montana in the first of two Brawl of the Wild rivalry matchups this season. Tip time is slated for 2 p.m.