Montana State women drop Big 12's Central Florida at Vegas tournament

LAS VEGAS — Marah Dykstra scored 21 points and a fast start propelled the Montana State women's basketball team to a 76-68 victory over Central Florida of the Big 12 Conference on Friday at the UNLV Thanksgiving Classic.

The Bobcats (6-1) won both of their games at the tournament. On Wednesday, they defeated East Carolina 62-56.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 26-10 lead after the first quarter, thanks to 10-of-18 field goal shooting and five 3-pointers. Katelynn Martin (Limardo) hit a pair of 3s in the opening frame and finished the game with 11 points.

Esmeralada Morales added 13 points for MSU while making 7 of 10 from the foul line. Freshman Taylee Chirrick added 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Ella Johnson also pulled down nine rebounds.

The Bobcats led 46-32 at halftime over UCF (6-2). Kaitlin Peterson had 21 points to lead the Knights, while Hannah Gusters added 19.

Dykstra shot 7 of 14 from the floor and made all six of her free throw attempts. She also had seven rebounds and four assists. Natalie Picton added 10 points for the Bobcats.

Montana State returns home to host South Dakota on Wednesday as part of the Big Sky/Summit League Challenge. That game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

