Montana State women cruise by Weber State at home

BOZEMAN — Taylee Chirrick had a game-high nine steals and Montana State rolled to an 81-36 Big Sky Conference women's basketball win over Weber State at Worthington Arena on Thursday,

In the first quarter, Addison Harris scored the first six points for Montana State, which began a 12-0 run.

Weber State was able to answer with a layup by former Bobcat Hannah Robbins, followed by a 3-pointer from Paris Lauro.

Montana State led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Watch the highlights here:

Montana State then outscored Weber State 31-4 in the second quarter, and the Wildcats were unable to fight their way back into this one.

Defensively, the Bobcats forced 32 turnovers.

With the win, Montana State improves to 12-2 in Big Sky play, while Weber State drops to 2-13.

