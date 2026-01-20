Montana State women continue Big Sky dominance in win over Northern Colorado

BOZEMAN — Montana State continues to dominate in Big Sky Conference women's basketball, finishing a season sweep of Northern Colorado on Monday with a 71-57 win at home.

The Bobcats (13-4, 6-0 Big Sky) remain in sole possession of the top spot in the conference standings.

Addison Harris led the way for Montana State with 23 points, 15 of which came in the third quarter. Harris shot 55% from the field and also added four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

The Bobcats took a two point lead 20 seconds in on a layup from Harris and continued to lead the rest of the game.

Aniah Hall was a force in the paint for Northern Colorado, finishing with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Claire Fraser added 11 for the Bears, shooting 60% from behind the arc with three 3-pointers.

Montana State will be on the road Thursday for its next matchup against Idaho State(11-6, 4-2 Big Sky) in Pocatello, Idaho.

