Montana State women clinch title, head to Big Sky tourney as No. 1 seed

MOSCOW, Idaho — With a 67-54 victory at Idaho on Monday, the Montana State women locked up the Big Sky Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the upcoming league tournament.

Katelynn Martin scored 18 points and Esmeralda Morales added 15 as the Bobcats — who finished the regular schedule 26-3 overall and 17-1 in the league — steadily pulled away after trailing at the end of the first quarter.

MSU will have a first round bye for the Big Sky tourney in Boise, Idaho. Its second-round game will be at 12 p.m. Mountain time on Sunday, March 9. Montana State's 27 wins are a single-season school record.

Natalie Picton added 14 points for the Bobcats. Freshman Taylee Chirrick contributed three points but had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Martin also pulled down eight rebounds.

Idaho's Olivia Nelson scored a team-high 14 points before fouling out. Teammate Anja Bukvik finished with 13 points.

