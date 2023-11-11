Montana State women can't keep pace in road loss to Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and couldn't keep pace in a 75-62 loss to Arizona State on Friday at Desert Financial Arena.

Jaddan Simmons and Kadidia Toure each scored 17 points for the Sun Devils, who led 30-19 after the first quarter and 45-27 at halftime. Journey Thompson came off the bench to score 13 points and Jalyn Brown added 11 for Arizona State (2-0).

The Bobcats (0-2) fought back to outscore ASU by 10 — 25-15 — in the third quarter but the deficit was too great. Katelynn Limardo paced MSU with 18 points while Marah Dykstra added 17.

Montana State shot just 26.2% from the floor (16 for 61) and made only 4 of 22 3-point attempts. The Bobcats return home to host San Jose State on Tuesday at Worthington Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

