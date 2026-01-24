Montana State women bounce back with 20-point rout at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — The Montana State women's basketball team got back in the win column Saturday with a 92-72 victory on the road over Big Sky Conference foe Weber State at the Dee Events Center.

The Bobcats' Taylee Chirrick led all scorers with 24 points, and also had seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Addison Harris scored 15 points and Teagan Erickson had 10 points and five rebounds for MSU.

Montana State led by 31 points, 74-43, at the start of the fourth quarter. The Cats scored 37 points off of 29 Weber State turnovers and had 19 fast-break points.

Lanae Billy scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting with 6 3-pointers to pace Weber State. Antoniette Emma-Nnopu scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Both Billy and Emma-Nnopu fouled out.

The Bobcats, who slipped on the road with a 79-60 loss to Idaho State on Thursday, improved to 14-5 overall and to 7-1 in Big Sky Conference play. MSU returns home to host Sacramento State on Thursday in Bozeman.

