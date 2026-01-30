Montana State women avenge last home loss, run over Sacramento State 66-31

BOZEMAN — It had been 334 days since the Montana State women's basketball team lost at home. That defeat came at the hands of Sacramento State on March 1, 2025.

The home win streak continued Thursday as the Bobcats dominated the Hornets in their revenge game, winning 66-31 at Worthington Arena.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

MTN Sports

Addison Harris had nine points in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 14 points for Montana State. Taylee Chirrick and Brianne Bailey both added 12.

The Bobcats will be back at home on Saturday against Portland State at 2 p.m.

