Montana State women 4-0 after decisive win over Mountain West champ UNLV

BOZEMAN — Addison Harris scored 26 points and Roberts' Taylee Chirrick contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals as Montana State beat UNLV 94-81 on Tuesday at Worthington Arena.

The victory improved the Bobcats' early season record to 4-0. UNLV, last year's Mountain West regular-season champion and winner of three of the past four MW tournament titles, is now 3-2.

Harris shot 10 for 16 from the floor while hitting five 3-pointers to lead Montana State. Chirrick's stat line was complemented by a 6-for-12 shooting performance from the floor.

Saco's Teagan Erickson added 13 points for MSU, including a pair of 3s. The Bobcats hit 13 3-pointers as a team and got 32 points from their bench as well as 40 points in the paint.

Chirrick helped spearhead a defensive effort that produced 17 steals and forced 24 total turnovers.

Aaliyah Alexander had 18 points to lead the Runnin' Rebels while Mariah Elohim added 15.

The Bobcats will next hit the road for a matchup with Troy on Nov. 24. MSU travels to play at Colorado on Nov. 30.

