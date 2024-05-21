Montana State wins program's first Big Sky Conference Women's All-Sports Trophy

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference news release)

FARMINGTON, Utah — For the first time in school history, the Montana State Bobcats have been named the recipients of the Big Sky Conference Women's All-Sports Trophy after their success this past season, the league office announced on Tuesday.

The award was the first for the women's athletic programs at Montana State since the recognition began following the 1988-89 season.

Montana State upended Northern Arizona for the 2023-24 title, which the Lumberjacks had won for the past three seasons.

The Bobcats had three runner-up finishes in 2023-24, starting with cross country to open the year and then posting two more for indoor and outdoor track and field. Montana State placed third this past season in volleyball, while placing fourth in women's basketball, women's golf and women's tennis to round out competition.

The Women's All-Sports Trophy standings are determined by a formula that takes into account each school’s regular-season finish or conference tournament/championship result for all conference-sponsored sports the institution offers. Basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball and tennis awards points based on regular-season finishes, while points for track and field, cross country and golf are awarded based on conference tournament/championship results. Indoor and outdoor track and field points are averaged to create one score for track and field.

Women’s All-Sports Trophy Standings

1. Montana State – 7.6

2. Northern Arizona – 7.3

3. Sacramento State – 6.6

T4. Idaho – 5.3

T4. Montana – 5.3

6. Weber State – 5.2

7. Northern Colorado – 5.1

8. Idaho State – 4.3

9. Eastern Washington – 4.1

10. Portland State – 3.1

The Big Sky Men's All-Sports Trophy, which was won by Montana State last year, will be announced officially on Wednesday by the league office.