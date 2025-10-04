High School College More Sports Watch Now
Montana State volleyball gets past Northern Colorado in 4 sets, improves to 3-1in Big Sky

Will Charlton/MTN Sports
Montana State volleyball huddles up during a timeout in a win vs Northern Colorado Oct. 4.
BOZEMAN — Montana State volleyball capped off a 2-0 week and improved to 3-1 in Big Sky Conference play as the Bobcats got past Northern Colorado in four sets Saturday at Shroyer Gymnasium.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Set 1 saw the Cats (8-7 overall) take complete control, leading the whole way and winning the opening game 25-14.

While Northern Colorado (5-11) took second set 25-22, Montana State didn't fret.

In the third set — which was back and forth for a good majority — the Cats picked up steam towards the end and took it 25-19.

Up two sets to one, Montana State was able to close out a third conference victory in four, holding off a comeback attempt by the Bears 25-23.

Montana State next faces off with Montana in the first battle for the Main Line Trophy this fall next Saturday in Missoula.

