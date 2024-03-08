Montana State volleyball coach Matt Houk rewarded with new contract

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — Matt Houk, who recently completed his first year at the helm of the Montana State volleyball program, has signed a new four-year contract with the Bobcats, MSU director of athletics Leon Costello announced on Thursday.

“I am thrilled to reward Matt for leading our volleyball program to historic achievements,” Costello said. “He is a dynamic leader and teacher of the game and in one year set the standard for what Bobcat volleyball will be moving forward.

“Those characteristics and his ability to identify and acquire top talent, lays the foundation for many years of success,” he added. “I am excited to continue to support Matt and his vision as our head volleyball coach.”

Houk guided the Bobcats to a school-record 24 victories (24-9) and a second-place finish in Big Sky Conference action at 12-4 — the highest for any MSU team in the history of the league. Montana State also played in its first postseason national tournament and advanced to the Fab Four of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship with victories over Pacific, Sacramento State, and Wyoming. MSU lost to eventual champion Wichita State in semifinal play.

“I am very excited and honored to be signing this contract extension,” Houk said. “I would like to thank Leon Costello, Casey Fox, and President Cruzado for entrusting me to lead this program.

“Over our first year here, Montana State University and the city of Bozeman have welcomed our family with open arms,” he added. “This special place has quickly become our home, and I am thrilled to continue to help build this program into one of the top volleyball programs in the Big Sky Conference. The present and future are bright for Montana State volleyball, and I am so happy to help guide it along that path.”

Next fall, Houk returns 12 student-athletes from the 2023 roster, including five starters, libero Lauren Lindseth, two redshirts, and four incoming freshmen.