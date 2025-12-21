Montana State to face bracket-busting Illinois State for FCS championship

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Dawson rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown, Tommy Rittenhouse threw for 251 yards and two scores and Illinois State defeated Villanova 30-14 on Saturday in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs.

With the victory, unseeded Illinois State (12-4) advances to the national championship game where it will face Montana State (13-2) on Jan. 5 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Twelfth-seeded Villanova finished its season with a 12-3 record.

Rittenhouse threw two touchdown passes to Daniel Sobkowicz, the first of which gave the Redbirds a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and the second extending the advantage to 21-6 in the second.

Dawson added a 1-yard touchdown run earlier in the second quarter. Michael Cosentino made field goals of 35, 29 and 30 yards for Illinois State. Sobkowicz caught seven passes for 97 yards.

The Redbirds' defense limited Villanova to 15 first downs and a 1-of-10 success rate on third down.

Illinois State, of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, has won four consecutive road playoff games to make it to Nashville. The Redbirds beat No. 16 seed SE Louisiana 21-3 in the first round, knocked off top-seeded North Dakota State 29-28 in the second round and won 42-31 at UC Davis in the quarterfinals.

Illinois State is making its second FCS title game appearance. The Redbirds last made it during the 2014 season, losing 29-27 to North Dakota State.

