BOZEMAN — Montana State's special teams unit brings consistency into the season with faces that Bobcat fans are already familiar with.

Long snapper Brody Johnson is entering his second season with the team.

"It's been awesome, obviously Colby (Frokjer) and Myles (Sansted) are great," Johnson said. "Colby (has been) punting the ball crazy high, crazy far (and) it's awesome to see.

"Myles (has been) the most consistent guy I've ever seen in kicking. Having the experience of a season under our belt has definitely been good for us."

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Montana State special teams bringing consistency into season

Special teams coordinator Marcus Monaco says there's a big difference between this year's fall camp and last season's.

"This time last year it was a lot of brand new and now they've played in quite a few games, so they've got some big moments out of their way," Monaco said. "So, excited for what Year 2 is going to be for them."

As the senior leader at placekicker, Sansted has high expectations for the young specialists around him.

"There's no big, steep learning curve or welcome-to-college-football moment this year hopefully," Sansted said.

With the smaller size of the specialists room, each player has been able to gain valuable reps with one another to keep building that consistency that will soon translate during game days, especially with Johnson and Frokjer.

"It's been awesome, obviously Colby's a great holder, which is awesome. Very beneficial for me," Johnson said. "And having the same person back there every time, we just get so many reps and it just becomes like mental repetition and doing the same thing over and over definitely makes it way easier.

"And same thing with punting, having (Frokjer) back there is a good target when he's 6-foot-4 and easy to hit on the sweet spot," Johnson said.

On the kicking side, Sansted ended last season with an 81% field goal percentage. His extra point in overtime of the national championship game sealed the Bobcats' first title in 41 years.

Sansted was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team heading into this year.

For the returners, wide receivers Taco Dowler, Jabez Woods and Dane Steel are back with the addition of freshman Carter Dahlke.

Monaco says he thinks the return game will be good,

"Fortunately I think we have some of the best returners in college football," Monaco said. "Ideally we get to be in a situation where we get to watch them perform. We can't necessarily say that they have to kick us the ball, and that's a piece of it."

"So we've got to be prepared for anything and everything," Monaco said. "And when we do get the ball in those guys' hands, we've got to make sure that one, the game plan sets them up for success, and then we're fighting our tail off to make sure that they've got some opportunities because I think they've showed that they can do some pretty special stuff when that happens."