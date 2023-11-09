Montana State Signing Day roundup: Volleyball, men's and women's basketball add future Bobcats

(Editor's note: Adapted from Montana State news releases)

BOZEMAN — The Montana State volleyball and men's and women's basketball programs announced the signings of high school standouts to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Montana State women's basketball adds three players

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana State head coach Tricia Binford calls a play in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho on March 5, 2023.

MSU women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford signed three players to join the Bobcat program for the 2024-25 season: Taylee Chirrick, a 5-foot-11 guard from Roberts; Teagan Erickson, a 6-2 guard/forward from Saco; and Addison Harris, a 6-1 forward from Camas, Wash.

“This group is going to make a huge impact on both ends of the court,” Binford said. “They can all defend, they can all disrupt, and they have great length. In my 19 years at MSU this is the most athletic class we’ve signed. They are winners in the classroom and from a character standpoint. They are strong competitors. The best descriptor for this class is elite.”

Chirrick, a four-sport standout at Roberts High School, is a three-time all-state pick in basketball. She played two seasons at Billings West before moving on to the Rockets for her junior year. Last season, she led Class C averaging 31.8 points per game, the third-best showing in state history. In addition, Chirrick posted 51 points in a single game, the fifth-best performance in Montana history. She had her best game in the District 6C tournament last winter, notching 40 points and 26 rebounds against Broadus. She was the 2022 Montana Class AA defensive player of the year at Billings West.

Last spring, Chirrick also set Montana Class C records in the 400- and 800-meter races, as well as in the 300-meter hurdles. She earned all-state honors in track and cross country.

Erickson, a three-time Class C all-state selection, led Saco to a state tournament title in 2023 as the Mavericks posted a 26-0 record. Heading into her final season this winter, Saco has notched a 73-4 mark during her tenure, which included a state runner-up finish in 2021 and a third-place showing in 2022. During her time in high school ball, Erickson has seen three conference championships, three district titles, and two divisional championships. She is also a three-time all-conference performer and a two-time all-defensive team honoree.

Erickson is also a two-time state champion in high jump, while finishing second and third in triple jump and third and fourth in long jump, respectively, at the Class C meet. She also lettered four years in volleyball. Last year, Erickson’s squad finished third at the state tournament and enters this season’s state tournament as the No. 2 seed from the East.

Harris, a four-year letter-winner and 4A all-state pick at Camas High School, was the 2023 Greater St. Helens League co-player of the year after averaging 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the Papermakers. She also garnered 2023 regional player of the year accolades. Last winter, Harris led Camas to a Washington 4A state runner-up finish. The squad also captured the 2023 regional title as well as the league championship.

A 2023 candidate for national player of the year, Harris has a top three Washington player ranking. She holds the Camas record for most points scored in a game.

Montana State men's basketball signs Texas standout

Montana State Athletics Matt Logie won his first game as Montana State men's basketball coach on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Bozeman, a 103-63 victory over Northwest Indian College.

Bobcat men's basketball coach Matt Logie announced the signing of play-making 2024 guard Trap Johnson.

Johnson, a rising senior and three-star prospect, signed with the Bobcats out of Belton High School in Belton, Texas, where he was ranked a top-30 recruit in the state of Texas and a top-65 small forward in the country by 247Sports.

"As a player, Trap is a very versatile guard with size, toughness, scoring and play-making ability," Logie said. "Trap does the things on the court that really affect winning, as is reflected in the success his teams have enjoyed at the high school and Nike EYBL circuit level. Trap is also a well-rounded and high-character individual who has excelled in the classroom, as a leader, and in the community with his commitment to serving others. We are thrilled to add Trap and his parents Justin and Angi to our Bobcat basketball family and look forward to his arrival next summer."

Johnson is the first signee for MSU men's basketball in the class of 2024 and is the second-highest rated recruit for Montana State since 2010, according to 247Sports.

As a junior last season, the 6-6, 195-pound guard averaged 23.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game on the way to TABC all-state honors. Johnson also picked up District 22-5A offensive player of the year accolades in addition to being named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Super Elite Team. With Johnson leading the way, Belton reached the playoffs for the third consecutive season last winter. Johnson dropped a career-high 42 points in a Bi-District playoff win for the Tigers. Through his junior year, the Texas native has amassed 1,538 career points and 646 career rebounds.

Montana State volleyball signs three-player recruiting class

Montana State Athletics

First-year Montana State head volleyball coach Matt Houk announced his first full recruiting class at MSU. Joining the Bobcats in the fall of 2024 are Jenna Garvert, a 5-10 setter from Belgrade; Makenzie Jackson, a 6-2 opposite-side hitter from Helena; and Teya Yeomans, a 5-10 outside hitter from Mancos, Colorado.

Garvert, a three-year letter-winner at Belgrade High School, was the Panthers’ team MVP as a junior, after earning honorable mention all-conference accolades. This fall, she garnered Big Sky Volleyball Club MVP honors, as well. Off the court, Garvert was a 2021-22 Montana Academic All-State selection.

Jackson, a three-year letter-winner at Helena High, leads the Bengals to their second straight state tournament berth this weekend as the No. 2 seed from the West. For her efforts, she was named first-team Western AA all-conference. Jackson also led the Bengals to a Western AA conference title as a junior. Jackson participated in the Under Armour camp in Dallas, Texas, just one of four players from Montana to get an invite.

Yeomans serves as team captain at Mancos High School in Colorado where she’s led the Bluejays to a 2A San Juan Basin League title this fall with an 11-0 league mark and an 18-1 overall ledger. Yeomans, who recorded 1,000 career kills, is the first female NCAA Division I athlete to sign at her high school.

As a junior, Yeomans was a first-team Colorado 2A all-state selection, as well as an all-conference performer. She also earned AVCA player of the week kudos. As a sophomore, Yeomans was a second-team all-state pick and a first-team all-conference honoree. She also earned MHS MVP honors. As a freshman, Yeomans was honorable mention all-state and second team all-conference.