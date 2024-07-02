Montana State set to break ground on Indoor Athletic Center

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State University invites the public to the official groundbreaking ceremony for the MSU Indoor Athletic Center (IAC) on Tuesday, July 16, at 3 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium’s north end zone. Those attending are asked to park in the South Fieldhouse Lot (#15), north of Kagy Boulevard.

“I want to thank President Waded Cruzado, the entire MSU administration, and our donors for making this game-changing facility a reality,” said MSU director of athletics Leon Costello. “The Indoor Athletic Center is another priority accomplished in our strategic and facility master plans and will offer Bobcat student-athletes the space needed to prepare safely for competition regardless of the weather conditions.”

Costello indicated that the project is 100% donor financed, designed by 45 Architecture & Interiors, will be constructed by Langlas & Associates, general contractor, and managed by MSU Planning, Design and Construction.

“The Indoor Athletic Center offers our football team a venue to practice that avoids frigid late-season and spring temperatures and offers our track and field athletes consistent training and competition opportunities throughout the academic year," Costello said. "It will also maximize training days to continue the development of all student-athletes and programs that use the facility, and will decrease the risk of student-athlete injuries by limiting time spent practicing in inclement conditions.”

The Bobcat IAC will contain 100 yards of turf encompassed by a six-lane 300-meter oval track. The north end of the facility features the building’s main entrance, a meeting room and restrooms. Inside the pre-engineered metal building supported by steel beams, a full drop curtain surrounding the football turf allows for a safe environment for multiple simultaneous sporting activities.

The FieldTurf football surface provides an 80-yard playing field and two 10-yard end zones. For nearly a decade the Bobcat football team’s in-season practices have occurred in the early morning, and MSU football coach Brent Vigen said eliminating brutal weather conditions enhances the squad’s preparation and safety.

“This facility will have a profound impact on our program all year round,” Vigen said. “Whether it's a practice during the season or a workout in the offseason, our players will benefit greatly and be able to improve their game while reducing the risk of unnecessary injury. I appreciate our university and athletic administrations for initiating this project and our donors for making it a reality.”

The track oval will be a full-pour polyurethane surface composed of BSS 1000 encapsulated texture surface, the same as the program’s outdoor track, and will be installed by the Beynon Sports track surfacing company. The facility features two competition throwing rings, an approach apron for the high jump, and runways and pits for the pole vault, long jump, and triple jump. The IAC location displaces the current outdoor track hammer and discus throwing area, which will be relocated south of the outdoor track. A walkway connecting the current seating area to the new outdoor throwing areas will be constructed.

“I appreciate the university’s commitment to providing our student-athletes with the resources to compete for championships at the national and conference levels,” said Lyle Weese, MSU’s director of track and field. “I experienced those opportunities as both an athlete and a coach, and I look forward to current and future Bobcats reaching new heights.”

Located west of MSU’s outdoor track with a northwest-to-southeast orientation, the facility will be available to Bobcat varsity student-athletes during daytime hours and to community sports groups during specified evening and weekend hours.

The Bobcat Plaza, currently located at the northeast corner of the outdoor track, will be relocated near the IAC.