Montana State running back Adam Jones named to watch list for Jerry Rice Award

MISSOULA — Montana State running back Adam Jones has been added to the in-season watch list for the Stats Perform 2024 Jerry Rice Award, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Jerry Rice Award, now in its 14th season, honors the FCS freshman player of the year. Montana running back Eli Gillman won the 2023 award.

Jones, a redshirt freshman running back from Missoula, has 457 rushing yards and five touchdowns for the Bobcats this season. He's also caught 11 passes for 131 yards and another TD.

In Montana State's first game of the season at FBS New Mexico, Jones carried the ball 17 times for 167 yards and a 93-yard touchdown that helped the Bobcats' rally for a 35-31 win after trailing 35-14 after the third quarter.

The Jerry Rice Award watch list also includes three other players from the Big Sky Conference: Sacramento State quarterback Carson Conklin, Eastern Washington safety Derek Ganter Jr., and Idaho quarterback Jack Wagner.

The award recipient will be announced on Dec. 4 and honored at the Stats Perform National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.