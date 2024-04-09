Montana State quarterbacks coach Chuckie Keeton leaving Bobcats

BOZEMAN — Montana State is in search of a new quarterbacks coach after Chuckie Keeton, who joined the program in January, has left the Bobcats to pursue other professional opportunities.

Keeton was tabbed by MSU head coach Brent Vigen to succeed Taylor Housewright, who accepted a job this offseason as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at FBS Akron. Housewright has since reportedly opted not to take the position at Akron.

Keeton was an all-conference quarterback at Utah State and has been coaching since 2016, including stops at his alma mater, Oregon State, Texas Tech and Marshall.

Vigen will coach the quarterbacks throughout the rest of Montana State's spring football practices, which conclude with the Sonny Holland Spring Game on April 20.