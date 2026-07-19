Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson wraps up 2-day youth camp in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Despite the hot summer weather this weekend, the Bobcat community showed up to learn from Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson in the second day of his youth camp series.

Day one was hosted in Billings and day two brought the camp to Bozeman.

Watch the video here:

Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson wraps up two day youth camp in Bozeman

"It was good," Lamson said. "It was hot, but I felt like everybody had a lot of energy. The players did good and I thought the kids came out and competed really hard, which is one of the most important things. And they had fun, so I had a really great time coaching them up."

When the opportunity to host a youth camp came up, Lamson didn't hesitate to take it.

"We have an obligation as players," Lamson said. "These kids look up to us, and I've never had the platform (to be) able to do this. So now that I have a year under my belt and (am) able to put on something like this, when the idea (was) presented to me, I knew I wanted to do it."

Lamson said these camps provide opportunities for kids to not only learn from their favorite Bobcat players, but to build meaningful relationships with them, as well.

"They see us on the field, but if they don't have a personal relationship with us in any way, it's (more of) a figure in a way," Lamson said. "But now that they get to come out here and actually talk to us, meet us, I know these kids, I know their parents. They get to ask us real life stuff or just get to hang out with us. I think that probably goes a long way in the long run."

Lamson didn't have the same experience when he was a young football player.

"I didn't really get an opportunity to do that with college players growing up," Lamson said. "But I think it's super cool. They're in a unique position to do that."

The ways that focused on connecting the campers to the counselors were Lamson's favorite moments of the camp.

"I thought it was cool at the end (when) the players are jumping in, they're doing one-on-ones," Lamson said. "I got to play football all day. I got to play all-time quarterback, so that was one of the best parts. I got to run around, do what I love and hang out with the kids. That was really fun."

It was important for Lamson to pour into the community that has poured so much into him.

"Bozeman is a special place," Lamson said. "(As) a California kid coming in, they've embraced me. I've met lifelong friends here (and) people in the community that have taken care of me, so I knew I was really looking forward to this date."