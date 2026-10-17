Montana State prepared to face 'dangerous' Eastern Washington on the road

CHENEY, Wash. — No. 5-ranked Montana State returns after its bye week to face Eastern Washington on the road Saturday with the Bobcats only focusing on what's next.

MSU coach Brent Vigen said the team had a productive week during its bye.

"I thought our guys took a mature approach. We had some really competitive aspects to our practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week," Vigen said. "And now we've entirely turned the page to Eastern."

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Montana State prepared to face "dangerous" Eastern Washington team on the road

Vigen referred to the Eagles as a "dangerous team" led by their quarterback, Nate Bell.

"Just as a pure quarterback, he's much more than he was this time last year," Vigen said. "And credit goes to him and the work he's put in. I think they've certainly built their offense around his skill set.

"He's throwing the ball at a pretty high clip, and then he's also their leading rusher. He has twice as many attempts as anybody else on their team. So offensively how they go, I think is how Nate Bell goes."

Vigen said the Eagles have had a very explosive offense at times.

"(Bell is) as dynamic a run, pass, extend plays type of guy as there might be in the league" Vigen said.

As for what fans can expect from Eastern Washington defensively, Vigen said it has done some good things.

"It's a new system for them that's similar to us, I guess as far as a four-down 4-2-5 type of package," Vigen said. "I think they're continuing to improve on that side of the ball."

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. Mountain time from "The Inferno" at Roos Field and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports across all CBS affiliates in Montana and on ESPN+.

