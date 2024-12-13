Montana State OL Marcus Wehr to play in prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl

BOZEMAN — Montana State offensive lineman Marcus Wehr has been invited — and has accepted — an invitation to play in the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl all-star football game.

The game is scheduled to be played Jan. 30, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Wehr's acceptance of the invitation was announced on social media on Friday. The game is perhaps the most prestigious annual postseason college all-star game in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Wehr has played right guard this season after transitioning from his previous position of right tackle. Wehr is one of the top offensive players in both the Big Sky Conference and the Division I FCS level, having been named an All-American and a first-team all-league performer in 2024.

Wehr, a graduate of Billings Central, has so far helped the Bobcats to a 13-0 record and a berth in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs after last week's second-round victory over UT Martin. Wehr and MSU were the outright Big Sky champions in 2024.

Other notable FCS players to accept Shrine Bowl invitations include South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski, Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater, and Delaware running back Marcus Yarns.

