Montana State OL Marcus Wehr accepts NFL rookie minicamp invite from Seattle Seahawks

Montana State offensive line product Marcus Wehr has accepted an NFL rookie minicamp invitation from the Seattle Seahawks.

Wehr, who was passed over in the draft over the weekend, is the sixth former Bobcat to receive an NFL opportunity so far. Montana State made the announcement on Monday.

Quarterback Tommy Mellott was drafted in the sixth round by the Raiders and projects as a wide receiver, while defensive end Brody Grebe picked up an invite from the Vikings, and punter Brendan Hall accepted an invite from the Packers.

Offensive lineman Rush Reimer, who played at Montana State before spending the 2024 season at Cal, was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent, and defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez, who later metriculated from MSU to Washington, was signed as a UDFA by the 49ers.

The 6-foot-2, 298-pound Wehr played right guard at Montana State in 2024 after transitioning from his previous position of right tackle. He helped the Bobcats pile up 4,719 total team rushing yards, No. 1 in the FCS, and average 294.9 ground yards per game, No. 2 in the country.

A graduate of Billings Central, Wehr and the Bobcats had a 15-1 record last season and went to the FCS national title game, where MSU fell 35-32 to North Dakota State. Wehr and the Cats were the outright Big Sky champions in 2024 with an 8-0 league record.

Wehr's blocking helped produce three 1,000-yard rushers last year — running backs Scottre Humphrey (1,386) and Adam Jones (1,172) and quarterback Tommy Mellott (1,050). The Bobcats totaled 53 rushing touchdowns in 2024. Mellott went on to win the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the FCS.

Wehr did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine but did play in the East West Shrine Bowl in January at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Entering the draft, Wehr was projected as a sixth- or seventh-round pick, or as an undrafted free agent signing.

