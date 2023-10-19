Montana State offensive lineman Conner Moore named to Jerry Rice Award Watch List

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State offensive lineman Conner Moore became one of 22 freshmen named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List, Presented by Fed X Ground, Stats Perform announced on Wednesday.

Moore is the only offensive linemen on the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, presented by Stats Perform to the top FCS freshman each season. The 6-foot-5, 306-pound redshirt freshman from Millbury, Ohio, has started each game for the Bobcats in 2023 at left tackle. He is part of an offensive line producing the top rushing offense in the FCS while allowing the fifth-fewest sacks.

MSU's left tackle, Moore is the only offensive lineman on the watch list. He is one of four Big Sky Conference players named to the list. The others are Eli Gillman of Montana, Quincy Craig of Portland State and Alex McLaughlin of Northern Arizona.