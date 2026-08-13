BOZEMAN — There's one position bringing the most experience to Montana State's offense this year, and that group can be found in the trenches.

Offensive line coach Matt Smith says the group is highly competitive, which is what you want to have.

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Montana State offensive line sets tone with veteran leadership, depth

"Obviously we have three returners in Burke (Mastel), Braden (Zimmer) and Titan (Fleischmann)," Smith said. "Aiden Kaplan got reps last year (and) Everett Carr, Dylan Rollins (are all) guys that are doing some really good things."

Smith says his players make it easy for him.

"It's easy for me to just have the guys out there (to) go compete and push them," Smith said. "It's fun to see their response and how they're gelling together with the chemistry."

Smith's players echoed his mindset going into this season, with Zimmer also feeling the high level of competition.

"Nobody feels safe," Zimmer said. "We're all up to the understanding, even the people that started last year, that if we don't perform (in) camp we're just not going to play. It's simple as that."

Fleischman agreed.

"I think the beautiful thing about our offensive line room is that there's always competition no matter where you're at," Fleischmann said. "Nobody's job is safe. There's so much talent and so much experience and youth that people can step up at any given point."

Smith says two fifth-year players have emerged as the biggest leaders on the offensive line.

"I think it starts with Titan and Burke, right?" Smith said. "(They're) the two older guys, the guys that have played the most football, naturally guys look up to them. Titan's definitely a little bit more outspoken than Burke is, but both those guys (are) able to use their voices and (hold) the standard, so it's not just me. It's been a great time and great growth for those two."

Junior Aiden Kaplan has earned the starting center role for the Bobcats this season.

"It was his job to take, right? I mean, JT (Reed) graduated," Smith said. "He got some reps last year, and the spring was huge for him just to prove that he can go and do it. And I think he did that. And so for us moving forward now, it's, how do you take that next step?"

Kaplan has big shoes to fill.

"JT (is a) legendary Bobcat offensive lineman at this point," Smith said. "I love that guy. He was able to take his voice and his command. And everyone believed him, whether he was right or wrong, they believed in him.

That's what (Kaplan) got to get to. And that's your job as a center. I think he's done a really good job of that, and I think each and every day he builds the the trust with those guys to keep going."