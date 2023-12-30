Montana State men's basketball stumbles on road versus Big Sky foe Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Dillon Jones and Weber State were too much for Montana State in their Big Sky Conference men's basketball matchup Saturday at the Dee Events Center.

Jones scored 29 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had six assists to lead the Wildcats to an 86-64 victory. Jones shot 7 of 12 from the floor and 13 of 14 from the foul line. Four other Weber State players hit double figures in points, including Steven Verplancken, who scored 14 points.

The Wildcats shot 57.1% collectively compared to MSU's 40.7%. The Bobcats were led by Eddie Turner III's 18 points and Brandon Walker's 17. Tyler Patterson had 14 points with four 3-pointers for the Bobcats.

Montana State, after winning its Big Sky opener on Thursday at Idaho State, saw its overall record slip to 6-7 overall and to 1-1 in the league standings. The Cats return to the court Wednesday at home for a non-Big Sky matchup against Oral Roberts.