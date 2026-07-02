BOZEMAN — It takes certain skills to play basketball at a high level, and it takes other skills to coach it.

For two Montana State men's basketball players, that's their goal once their playing days are over.

Jeremiah Davis, a redshirt senior, wants to coach and train kids.

Watch the video here:

Montana State men's basketball players using summer youth camps as jump start on coaching careers

"In previous years and experiences I've always coached (and) trained kids and been around in camps like this," Davis said. "I love giving back to the kids and teaching them games and helping them get better."

Davis' coach, Matt Logie, knows he has what it takes to make that transition at the end of his playing career.

"Jeremiah has such an infectious personality and just the ability to bring energy to everything that happens in a team environment," Logie said. "And at the same token, you're talking about somebody that has used the game of basketball to better his life in so many ways."

His teammate Seth Amunrud, a senior guard, also thinks Davis would make a great coach.

"He's got super high basketball IQ, but he's also he's played it and he knows knows what it takes to be good," Amunrud said. "He knows the work that it takes, the discipline, the commitment. And he's just a great guy too, so I know kids would love having him as their coach."

Amunrud has similar aspirations.

"I'd love to coach," Amunrud said. "I'm from Montana and I played Class C basketball here, I just love the small schools."

Amunrud's inspiration comes from those have have coached him in the past and present.

"I've just had really good coaches in my life," Amunrud said. "And I'd like to be able to do that for other kids."

Logie thinks the most impressive part about Amunrud's journey is how self made he is.

"He's a guy that's really put the time in to become the player that he is today," Logie said. "And so he really understands what the process of improvement looks like."

And Davis echoed the same sentiment Amunrud had about his coaching future.

"I think he'll be a great coach," Davis said. (Because of) the type of player and man he is (on) and off the court."

These MSU summer camps give Davis and Amunrud the opportunity to practice their coaching skills early, something Logie has experience with himself.

"A lot of those experiences for us as college coaches began in environments like this," Logie said. "Even if you just have three days with a group of kids that you pulled onto a team from camp, you're competing for a camp championship, you're going through the ups and downs. The third or fourth day of camp, everyone's tired and fatigued, (and) you've got to go through that together. That's the beauty of sport."

With the skills they learn at this camp and beyond, Davis and Amanrud were asked who would win if their future teams match up against one another.

Davis answered with a smile.

"I've got to say me," Davis said, throwing his hands up by his head. "I'm sorry, Seth, but I've got to say me. I'm a defensive player, so I'm going to teach my team defense first."

Amunrud thought for a moment before he answered.

"Probably his team," Amunrud said with a laugh. "He'd probably be a better coach."

Both players still have plenty of time before their playing days are through, but Davis and Almanrud can take comfort in knowing what their futures holds.

