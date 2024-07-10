Montana State men's basketball loses assistant coach Julius Smith to UC Irvine

(Editor's note: UC Irvine Athletics release.)

IRVINE, Calif. — UC Irvine coach Russell Turner announced the addition of Julius Smith to the men's basketball staff as an assistant coach.

Smith returns to Southern California after a one-year stint at Montana State. During his time in Bozeman, Smith assisted in the team's success both on and off the court that reflected in an NCAA tournament berth after winning the Big Sky Conference tournament championship and helped the team maintain a 3.1 overall GPA while participating in various community service events.

Prior to MSU, Smith was instrumental in the successful four-year 83-22 overall record and the development of 13 All-Conference players that culminated in winning four regular season and conference tournament championships at Point Loma.

With the Sea Lions, Smith was passionate about student-athlete success in the classroom as well, helping them excel and maintain a 3.3 overall GPA and honoring multiple All-Academic team members.

Smith, familiar with the landscape of Southern California high school basketball, spent four seasons at Riverside Poly High School that compiled an overall record of 84-38. Additionally, he was involved with both the Cali Rebels and West Coast Elite AAU programs where he saw multiple players advance their basketball career to the collegiate level.

