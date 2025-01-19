Montana State men use second-half surge to grab win at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Montana State used a 15-2 second-half run to get back in the win column Saturday, surging past Weber State for an 80-71 Big Sky Conference men's basketball win at the Dee Events Center.

Weber State held a 29-28 lead after a first-half defensive battle and then led 51-49 11 minutes into the second half. A Patrick McMahon lay-up and free throw put the Bobcats up 52-51 with 8:57 to play, and MSU wouldn't trail again. Over the next four minutes, Montana State pushed the lead to 64-53 and then kept the Wildcats at arm's length the rest of the way.

Four Bobcats finished in double figures, led by Jed Miller, who made 12 of 12 free throws on his way to a game-high 20 points. Brandon Walker (18 points), Max Agbonkpolo (15) and McMahon (12) also scored in double digits.

For the game, Montana State was 26-of-54 shooting, including a 10-of-22 effort from 3-point range. Weber State was 22-of-49 shooting and 7 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Miguel Tomley and Trevor Hennig each scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats.

Montana State improved to 7-12 overall and 2-4 in Big Sky play with the win. Weber State dropped to 7-12 and 1-4.

The Bobcats are back in Bozeman on Monday for a matchup with Eastern Washington. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Worthington Arena.