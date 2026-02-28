High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Montana State men trounce Sacramento State in final home game

Montana State Athletics
Montana State's Jed Miller.
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team won big against Sacramento State on Saturday in its final game of the regular season at Worthington Arena, 82-61.

The Bobcats maintained a steady lead until two minutes remained in the first half, when Sacramento State's Arman Madi scored seven straight, bringing the Hornets within five.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Seth Amunrud scored two back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half, extending Montana State's lead to eight. Amunrud finished with a game-high 21 points while hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers.

The Bobcats would continue to roll and build a lead from which Sacramento State couldn't bounce back. Jed Miller added 18 points and Jeremiah Davis had 16 for MSU.

Montana State, now 17-13 overall and 11-6 in the Big Sky Conference, will wrap up the regular season on Monday on the road at Northern Arizona at 6 p.m. Mountain time. MSU is currently in the No. 2 position in the standings with the Big Sky postseason tournament set to begin next Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

