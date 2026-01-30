Montana State men slip on the road 83-80 at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A last-ditch heave by Jed Miller at the buzzer missed the mark and the Montana State men fell 83-80 at Sacramento State on Thursday in Big Sky Conference basketball.

The Bobcats trailed by 10 points, 45-35, with 14:55 remaining in the game but rallied to retake a two-point advantage with 4:39 on the clock. The key play, though, came from Sacramento State's Jahni Summers, whose dunk off a turnover put the Hornets up 79-75 with just 28 seconds left.

A 3 by Miller pulled the Cats within 81-80 with less than four seconds remaining. But after two free throws by Sac State's Mikey Williams, Miller's long heave at the horn didn't connect. The loss snapped Montana State's four-game winning streak.

Miller finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Bobcats, while teammate Christian King had 23 points and seven boards. Miller hit six of the Bobcats 15 3-pointers. Jeremiah Davis added 10 points for MSU.

The Hornets' Prophet Johnson had 27 points to lead all scorers. Williams finished with 23 points for Sac State.

The Bobcats are now 13-9 overall and 7-2 in the Big Sky Conference. They travel to play Portland State on the road Saturday afternoon.

