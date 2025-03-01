Montana State men sizzle at Sacramento State, get back in win column

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tyler Patterson poured in 26 points Saturday as hot-shooting Montana State got back in the win column with an 87-60 victory at Sacramento State in Big Sky Conference men's basketball.

Patterson shot 9 of 13 from the field and 8 for 12 from the 3-point line, leading a shooting effort that saw the Bobcats make 61.8% of their total attempts. Jabe Mullins had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

Patrick McMahon went 6 for 7 from the field and had 13 points. In all, Montana State made 13 3-pointers, shooting 53.8% from the arc. Jacob Holt led Sacramento State with 24 points.

The Bobcats (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky) got back in the win column after a two-game slide. MSU will host Idaho on Monday in the regular-season finale before the Big Sky postseason tournament opens March 8 in Boise, Idaho.

