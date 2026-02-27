Montana State men rout Big Sky No. 1 Portland State on senior night

BOZEMAN — A few minutes before tipoff Thursday night, four easels were placed in the middle of the court at Worthington Arena. Moments later a framed jersey was placed on each of them.

One by one, Montana State seniors Chris Hodges, Patrick McMahon, Davian Brown and Jed Miller walked out of the tunnel and next to their framed jerseys with their families, friends and Bobcats coach Matt Logie for a moment of celebration.

The celebrating continued once the game began, with Jeremiah Davis scoring the first eight points for the Bobcats, and Montana State never looked back with seven of eight Bobcats scoring in an 84-69 win over Big Sky Conference-leading Portland State.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Montana State men win big over No. 1 Portland State on Bobcat senior night

Portland State's Terri Miller Jr. led the Vikings with 28 points including five 3-pointers, and Jaylin Henderson added 19.

Jed Miller was the leading scorer for the Bobcats with 25 points. Seth Amunrud added 22 points and six 3-pointers, both career highs.

Montana State will host its final home game of the regular season on Saturday at 1 p.m against Sacramento State.

