Montana State men let one slip away in OT at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State used a 7-0 run in overtime to upend Montana State 82-79 in Big Sky Conference men's basketball action on Thursday.

The Wildcats and Bobcats went to OT tied 67-67 in a game that featured 14 ties and 19 lead changes. Neither team led by more than eight points.

Montana State took a 74-71 lead two minutes into the extra session on a Jed Miller 3-pointer, but Weber State answered with two layups by Edwin Suarez Jr., the second an and-one where he made the free throw. Trevor Hennig added another bucket for the Wildcats, and Tijan Saine Jr. iced the game at the free throw line.

The Bobcats got 17 points each from Patrick McMahon and Jeremiah Davis. Miller added 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, though he made just 2 of 11 3-point attempts. Jaden Steppe matched his career high with 15 points for the second consecutive game.

McMahon was 0 of 4 from 3-point range, as well, as the Bobcats made just 7 of 24 from beyond the arc as a team.

Weber State was similarly ineffective from 3-point range (4 of 17), but the Wildcats got 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 14 second-chance points. Hennig scored a game-high 19 points, and Nigel Burris — who blocked a Miller 3-point attempt and stripped McMahon in the final seconds of regulation to preserve the tie game — added 15.

Saine finished with 14 points and five assists, and five Wildcats grabbed at least six rebounds.

Montana State (15-12 overall, 9-5 Big Sky) has alternated losses and wins over its past five games. The Bobcats will look to get back in the win column Saturday at Idaho State.

Weber State (14-14, 8-7) hosts Montana on Saturday.

