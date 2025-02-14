Montana State men jump out to quick lead, hold off Weber State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team stopped a two-game skid with a 74-66 win over Big Sky Conference foe Weber State at Worthington Arena on Thursday.

The Bobcats got out to a quick start, scoring the game's first six points on their way to ultimately building a 23-8 lead 10 minutes into the game. They led 38-25 at halftime.

Weber State cut the deficit to single digits multiple times in the second half and twice got within three points, but Tyler Patterson, Jabe Mullins and Patrick McMahon helped secure the win with crucial buckets and/or free throws down the stretch.

Mullins scored a team-high 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. Brandon Walker added 13 points, while McMahon had 11 and Patterson had 10.

Blaise Threatt led Weber State with 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Viljami Vartiainen added 14 points for the Wildcats, but nobody else on the team scored more than six points.

Montana State improved to 11-15 overall and 6-7 in Big Sky play, while Weber State fell to 9-17, 3-9.

The Bobcats are back at home on Saturday to face Idaho State at 6 p.m. Weber State plays at Montana at 7 p.m. the same day.