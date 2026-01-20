Montana State men hang on for 73-68 road win over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana State led by 15 points in the second half Monday night but had to hang on to claim a 73-68 road win at Northern Colorado in Big Sky Conference men's basketball.

Davian Brown's jumper with 9:20 remaining gave the Bobcats a 61-46 advantage, but UNC embarked on a 22-12 run down the stretch to pull within one possession — 71-68 — after a 3-pointer from Vincent Delano with 31 seconds left.

MSU then turned the ball over with 13 seconds on the clock, but UNC's Ring Nyeri missed a shot attempt. Seth Amunrud cleared the rebound, then made two free throws to seal the win for the Bobcats.

Brown, who had a big hand in MSU's 76-67 home win over rival Montana on Saturday, hit four 3-pointers and led the Bobcats with 16 points. Jed Miller added 11 points and Christian King had 11 points and seven rebounds.

UNC's Brock Wisne scored 18 points to lead all players, and also had five assists. Delano added 13 points while Nyeri pulled down 14 rebounds.

MSU improved to 11-8 overall and is now 5-1 in Big Sky Conference play. The Bobcats return home Thursday to host Idaho State.