Montana State men handle Northern Arizona 77-68, start Big Sky play 2-0

BOZEMAN — Jed Miller scored 22 points and Christian King added 18 points and nine rebounds as Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 77-68 on Saturday at Worthington Arena.

The win improved the Bobcat's record to 8-7 overall and to 2-0 to begin Big Sky Conference play. On Thursday, MSU beat Northern Colorado 89-75, a game in which Miller had a career-high 24.

Patrick McMahon added 11 points for the Bobcats, who shot 46.4% from the floor. MSU made 12 3-pointers as a team, led by Miller's five.

Northern Arizona was led by Isaiah Shaw, who scored 18 points with five 3s of his own. Kavon Bradford scored 12 points for NAU.

Montana State now hits the road for the first time in Big Sky play. The Cats will play at Eastern Washington on Thursday before traveling to Idaho on Saturday.

