Montana State men give first-year coach Matt Logie a win in Big Sky debut

POCATELLO, Idaho — Brian Goracke poured in a game-high 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help Montana State to a 74-66 road win over Idaho State in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.

Goracke 11 for 15 from the floor, made two 3-pointers and hit all five of his free-throw attempts as the Bobcats evened their overall record at 6-6 and began the conference season 1-0. MSU also gave first-year coach Matt Logie a victory in his Big Sky coaching debut.

Eddie Turner III added 18 points and Robert Ford III scored 15 for Montana State, which shot 49% from the field overall.

Miguel Tomley had 19 points to lead Idaho State. Teammate Brayden Parker added 17 and Maleek Arrington scored 11 for the Bengals, which fell to 4-8 overall and are no 0-1 in the Big Sky.

Montana State returns to action Saturday at Weber State. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. in Ogden, Utah.